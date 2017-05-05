The late President John F. Kennedy’s only grandson, John “Jack” Schlossberg, made his first live TV appearance alongside his mom, Caroline Kennedy, on the Friday, May 5, episode of the Today show. Check it out in the clip above!

During his interview on the morning program, the Yale graduate, 24, kept coy when asked if he was interested in following in the political footsteps of his grandfather, whose presidency was cut short when he was assassinated at the age of 46 in 1963.

“I’m inspired by my family’s legacy of public service. It’s something that I’m very proud of,” Schlossberg said. “But I’m still trying to make my own way and figure things out. So stay tuned — I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Though he is unsure about a career in politics, the young philanthropist recently stepped into the spotlight thanks to his involvement as a committee member for the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. The honor has been given out annually since 1989 to individuals who exercise an act of political courage. The 2017 recipient is former President Barack Obama, who will receive the honor this weekend during the celebration of what would have been JFK’s 100th birthday.

“In 2008, I was inspired by President Obama’s vision for America and all the promises that he laid out for our country,” Schlossberg said of the committee’s decision to give the award to Obama. “This award really recognizes that he made tough choices over the last eight years to execute on that vision — to give people health care, to get serious about climate change, and to reach out to international partners and really improve America’s standing in the world. And that takes political courage.”

He added, “I think we’re seeing today it’s pretty easy to criticize without offering solutions. And President Obama did not do that. He really had the courage to govern responsibly.”

Schlossberg’s mother, Caroline, echoed her son’s remarks. “This award is about encouraging people to both require it in our public officials and look for ways that we can be more courageous in our own lives,” the former U.S. ambassador to Japan, 59, said. “All of us. Doing what’s right is something we need a lot more of. … President Obama really brought in a new generation just like President Kennedy did. Certainly the generation that was inspired by my father transformed this country in civil rights, the Peace Corps space, etc. And I think that the generation that President Obama brought into public life, my children among them, are going to go on to do great things.”

While she is excited for Schlossberg’s future, Caroline isn’t pushing him into politics. “I love my son Jack,” the diplomat — who also shares daughters Rose, 28, and Tatiana, 27, with husband Edwin Schlossberg — said on Today. “I’d support whatever decision he makes.”

