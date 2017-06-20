Another year down! Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard celebrated their third wedding anniversary at Olive Garden on Monday, June 19.

Dillard, 28, shared a pic of the couple at their seats and penned a sweet note about Duggar, who is pregnant with their second child.

"Celebrating our 3rd anniversary with dinner @olivegarden after a fun day together at #silverdollarcity," he wrote. "I love you @jillmdillard more every day! #babymoon #anniversary."

Dillard and the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 26, tied the knot in her hometown of Springdale, Arkansas, in June 2014. The couple, who are parents of son Israel, 2, announced in December 2016 that they are expecting baby No. 2.

Their second son already has a name, too. "We are so excited to announce the name of Baby Dillard #2! Samuel Scott Dillard," the parents shared via their website earlier this month. "We can't wait to welcome him to the world and have him join our family very soon!"

Duggar opened up about motherhood during Counting On in April. "We’re far from mastering any skill of parenting, but we do pick up on little tips here and there from Derick’s mom, my mom," she said at the time. "We’re always asking questions of other people."

Samuel will have plenty of playmates once he arrives. Duggar's younger sister Jessa Duggar has two sons of her own. She and her husband, Ben Seewald, are parents of Spurgeon, 18 months, and Henry, 4 months.

