Jill Zarin Posts Pic of Bobby Amid Cancer Battle: ‘You Look So Hot!’

Their love is stronger than ever. Jill Zarin shared a photo of her husband, Bobby Zarin, amid his cancer battle on Monday, September 4.

“Just another Sunday afternoon at our friends house yesterday,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 53, captioned an Instagram pic of Bobby standing near a garden.

She added with heart emojis: “Bobby you look so hot!!! I love you #myhero.”

As previously reported, Bobby, 71, was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June 2009. In November 2016, it was revealed that the cancer spread to his brain. He was hospitalized in July for his health and was released from the facility last month.

Ramona Singer visited Bobby while he was in the hospital. “I have to say ... he looked fabulous. He was in great spirits,” she exclusively told Us Weekly while attending Jill’s 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon in Southhampton, New York, on July 29. “He had a great sense of humor.”

After returning home, the couple reunited with family and friends. "What a turnaround," Jill wrote on social media on August 21. "Bobby and I came out to the Hamptons and took him to 4 parties in 2 days! He is tired but that's it so far for side effects. Not as hungry but more for me ! Lol. Attended Chris Burch's summer white party with houseguest. Hope he had fun!”

