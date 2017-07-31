Jill Zarin Says She’s ‘Numb’ Amid Bobby’s Hospitalization

As Jill Zarin's husband, Bobby Zarin, continues to battle thyriod cancer, the Real Housewives of New York alum is struggling to get through her day-to-day life. "I’m numb," Zarin, 53, told Us Weekly exclusively at her 5th annual Luxury Luncheon on Saturday, July 29. "I rented an apartment near the hospital. I’m a little nervous to be away from the doctors."

The TV personality added that her husband of 16 years is currently "stable" and is ready to get back to normal life with her longtime love. "I’m hoping I can get him well enough to come back out to the Hamptons," she told Us. "People think Thyroid cancer is the good cancer. There is no good cancer. It’s a treatable cancer."

During the difficult time, Zarin has leaned on an unlikely former costar for support. "Ramona [Singer] and I have gotten really close in the last few weeks," Zarin said. "She literally came to the hospital room coming back from the gym in sweats with food in hand. She sat and talked with me for two hours. All of that crap that we went through didn’t matter. Nothing mattered."

Aside from Singer, Zarin has also gotten help from a couple of other famous friends. "Heather McDonald offered to come to the hospital to make him laugh," she explained. "Patti Stanger is coming Monday night from L.A. to give him energy healing."

Bobby was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June 2009. He had his thyroid removed and underwent treatment, but the cancer returned in 2013 and spread to his lungs. As previous reported, Bobby checked into the hospital last week. "Bobby is back in the hospital,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly. “He’s not doing well right now.”

