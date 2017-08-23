Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Bobby Zarin’s health condition is taking a step in the right direction. Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin took to Instagram on Monday, August 21, to share a positive update about her husband amid his battle with thyroid cancer.

The 71-year-old, who was released from the hospital earlier this month, traveled with his wife of more than 16 years to Southampton over the weekend of August 18, and attended several parties over the course of two days.

"What a turnaround," the 53-year-old star captioned an Instagram photo from one of the events. "Bobby and I came out to the Hamptons and took him to 4 parties in 2 days! He is tired but that's it so far for side effects. Not as hungry but more for me ! Lol. Attended Chris Burch's summer white party with houseguest. Hope he had fun!”

The longtime loves’ adventure also included a stop at friend Michael Bolton’s charity event in Sag Harbor. In a sweet Instagram slideshow post captured at the party, the adorable couple looked blissful, smiling ear-to-ear.



“At micheal Bolton charity in #sagharbor listening to Stand By me!” the former Bravo personality wrote, and added the hashtags “#love #lovelastsforever #romantic #lovesongs #soulmates #wearebeatingcancerback #iloveyoubobby #mybobby.”

As previously reported, Bobby was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June 2009. It was announced in November 2016 that the cancer had spread to his brain.

“We remain strong during this difficult time with the love and support of our family, friends, and fans who remind us that we are not alone in our fight against cancer,” Jill told Us at the time. “Cancer is a disease that affects people all around the world and we must unite through this common bond, and work together to find a cure once and for all.”

Us Weekly caught up with the housewife at her 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon (which benefits thyroid cancer research) held at the couple’s Southampton home on July 29.



"I’m hoping I can get him well enough to come back out to the Hamptons," she told Us exclusively of her husband, who was being treated in the hospital at the time. "People think thyroid cancer is the good cancer. There is no good cancer. It’s a treatable cancer."

