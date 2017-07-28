He won’t stop fighting. Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin’s husband, Bobby Zarin, has been hospitalized as he continues to battle thyroid cancer.



"Bobby is back in the hospital,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly. “He’s not doing well right now.”

The TV personality, 53, and the businessman, 71, have been getting support from some of their RHONY pals. “Dorinda [Medley], Ramona [Singer] and some of the other housewives have been stopping by to visit him,” the source adds.



Jill is supposed to be hosting her annual Luxury Luncheon at her Southhampton residence on Saturday, July 29, to raise money for thyroid cancer research. "Jill has her annual Hamptons party this weekend,” the insider noted. "She’s not sure if she’ll be able to make it."

Bobby, who owns Zarin Fabrics, was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June 2009. He had his thyroid removed and underwent treatment, but the cancer returned in 2013 and spread to his lungs.

Jill revealed to Us in November that her husband’s cancer continued to spread. “We received the news last week that Bobby’s cancer has spread to his brain,” Jill told Us in a statement at the time. “We remain strong during this difficult time with the love and support of our family, friends, and fans who remind us that we are not alone in our fight against cancer. Cancer is a disease that affects people all around the world and we must unite through this common bond, and work together to find a cure once and for all.”

