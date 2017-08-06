Jill Zarin and her husband, Bobby, celebrated his release from the hospital with a special dinner in NYC on Saturday, August 5.

Bobby, who is battling cancer, and his reality TV star wife dined at Tony Di Napoli with Real Housewives of New Jersey alums Kathy and Richie Wakile.

“Thank you @kathywakile and Richie for taking us out last night for Bobby’s first real meal in 5 weeks. His recovery is nothing short of miraculous,” the Real Housewives of New York City star captioned a photo with her husband on Instagram on Sunday, August 6.

“Bobby’s will to live and love, incredible Doctors, @melissamcmedium , YOUR PRAYERS around the World!!and @novartis #novartis Chemo pills I don’t think Bobby would have ever left the hospital,” she continued. “Thank you to our family and friends who have shown up everyday to help, give a kiss, bring food or send pajamas. My heart is filled with such emotion everyday it’s hard to express.”

“From the initial shock to the new ‘normal’ it’s been the most emotional time in our lives and couldn’t have gotten to where we are without help from many,” she concluded. “I wake up everyday now so grateful to see Bobby getting stronger. I'll give another update soon but wanted to share that it is never too late and you have to Live to Live!!”

Bobby was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June 2009 and had his thyroid removed, but the cancer returned in 2013 and spread to his lungs.

The 71-year-old checked into the hospital at the end of July, eight months after Jill revealed to Us that the cancer had spread to his brain.



The 53-year-old told Us Weekly last week that she was “numb” as she remained by Bobby’s side in the hospital. She added that her husband of 16 years was “stable” and she was hoping to get him well enough that he could “come back out to the Hamptons.”

Jill also revealed that she’s leaned on an unlikely costar for support during this difficult time.

“Ramona [Singer] and I have gotten really close in the last few weeks,” she said. “She literally came to the hospital room coming back from the gym in sweats with food in hand. She sat and talked with me for two hours. All of that crap that we went through didn’t matter. Nothing mattered.”



