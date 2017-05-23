Its taken over! Jim Carrey — and his beard — stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, May 22.

The actor, 55, who has remained relatively out of the spotlight for the past couple of years, admitted that his never-ending facial hair has taken over.

“The beard, yes, everywhere I go people talk about the beard,” Carrey said. “It’s a bigger star than me at this point. It has its own Twitter.”

BG017/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Carrey, who serves as the executive producer for the upcoming Showtime comedy series I'm Dying Up Here, which premieres on June 4, didn’t reveal if he has any plans to ever shave his facial hair, but joked that he still manscapes elsewhere.

RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

“The question is not, ‘Why are you growing a beard?’” Carrey quipped. “The question is, ‘Why am I growing a beard and still shaving my balls?’”

Watch the clip above.

