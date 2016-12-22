Jim Carrey is fighting to get his late girlfriend Cathriona White’s mother’s wrongful death lawsuit against him dismissed. According to Entertainment Tonight, Carrey’s attorney, Todd Eagan, filed a motion to dismiss all claims made by Brigid Sweetman, claiming the lawsuit following her estranged daughter’s suicide is a “shameful shakedown for money.”

As previously reported, Sweetman claimed in documents obtained by Us in October that Carrey gave her daughter prescription drugs, as well as multiple sexually transmitted diseases, and was verbally abusive before her death. White’s estranged husband, Mark Burton, also previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the actor. Makeup artist White died in September 2015 from a drug overdose that the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office ruled a suicide.



In the motion filed on Monday, Carrey’s attorney claims Sweetman is attempting to “profit from the suicide-death of her long-estranged daughter,” and says that the STD claims are untrue.

"Sweetman's baseless complaint against Carrey is replete with false allegations and has served to compound the devastation Carrey has experienced. Although Sweetman was White's biological mother, she was estranged from White for many years and had no relationship with White at the time of White's suicide; in that regard, she will never be able to establish damages in this action," the document states, according to ET and E! News. "The false, irrelevant and improper allegations were inserted for the sole purpose of harassing, embarrassing and humiliating Carrey in an effort to shame him into an unmerited settlement and should be stricken in their entirety.”

According to the document, Carrey met White at a Guns N’ Roses concert in 2012. After spending “substantial time together as a couple at his house in Los Angeles,” they split in 2013 “amid White’s unfounded accusations that he gave her STDS, which Carrey denied.” The document adds that in November 2014 White then “reached out to Carrey to rekindle their relationship, apologizing to Carrey for her prior accusations.”

Carrey’s motion also denies that he supplied White with drugs, which Sweetman claims in her wrongful suit, and says that White “sought out and stole” Carrey’s prescriptions without his knowledge.



"Indeed, no facts whatsoever are alleged as to how Carrey purportedly furnished drugs to White and the Complaint merely parrots the conclusory language of the Drug Dealer Liability Act, alleging no facts at all," the filing reads.



In October, Sweetman's attorney, Michael Avenatti, dismissed Carrey’s initial response to the lawsuit as having “no merit,” and stood by his client's claims. "We are highly confident that the court will see this for what it is, which is a distraction tactic dreamed up by Carrey and his lawyers,” Avenatti said in a statement to Us.

Carrey previously denied all accusations, slamming Sweetman and White’s estranged husband’s lawsuits in a statement to Us Weekly as “heartless attempt[s] to exploit me or the woman I loved.”

