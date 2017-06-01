He has her back. Jim Carrey defended Kathy Griffin against those who criticized her for posing in a photo shoot with a facsimile of President Donald Trump’s decapitated head.

The comedian, 55, explained why he wasn’t offended by Griffin, 56, while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here on Wednesday, May 31.

"I think it is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times — because that line is not real," Carrey told Entertainment Tonight. "If you step out into that spotlight and you're doing the crazy things that [Trump is] doing, we're the last line of defense. And really, the comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing. It's impossible to get away from it."

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

The Mask star then recounted a recent dream to ET, suggesting that he could relate to what was depicted in Griffin’s provocative shoot, which was photographed by celeb shutterbug Tyler Shields.

"I had a dream the other night I was playing golf with Donald Trump," he recalled. "I was standing beside him with a club in my hand, and I was considering my options when I suddenly woke up. It was one of those dreams where you just want to get back to sleep so you can finish it, you know?”

ZUMA Press / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

As previously reported, Griffin apologized for the photos in a Twitter video hours after they were released on Tuesday, May 30. "I sincerely apologize," she said. "I'm just now seeing the reaction to these images. I'm a comic. I crossed the line. I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far."

Despite her apology, the My Life on the D-List alum faced backlash and was fired from CNN, for which she hosted their New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper for the last decade. “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in,” Anderson tweeted on Tuesday. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!