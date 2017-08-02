Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

A blast to the past! Jim Parsons revealed details about the Big Bang Theory spinoff, Young Sheldon.

The CBS star, 44, gushed over the series, which is exclusively based on the childhood of his beloved character, Sheldon Cooper, who has skipped four grades to start high school. “It was a moving experience for me to see something I’ve put a decade of my life toward [come to this],” Parsons, who will executive produce and narrate the show, said during a panel at the 2017 Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday, August 1.

Parsons also marveled over actor Iain Armitage during the panel, who has been cast as the young genius. “We have a lot more in common now than I would have had at the same age. I wasn’t mature enough at 9. I was not an overly bright child. I was mediocre. I didn’t befuddle my parents. That came much later, with my sexuality. Iain is much more in control as a human being than I was,” Parsons said of the Big Little Lies actor, 9.

“[He is] having fun and it’s been really inspirational to watch,” the sitcom star told Entertainment Tonight that same day of his young doppelgänger. “There’s just a way in which he’s tackling all this that is so such fun and such joy of the process. [He’s] a reminder to, I think, anybody who’s been doing it for a while to see how much fun it is.”

Parsons also offered advice to Armitage’s family after noticing how popular the series was becoming. “When I saw the marketing and all the posters with Iain’s face on them, I texted [Iain’s mom] immediately, ‘prepare,’” he told Fox News. “I think they are prepared.”

Young Sheldon premieres on CBS on Monday, September 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET, right after Big Bang Theory’s season 11 premiere at 8:00 p.m. ET.

