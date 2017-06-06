Going strong! Jimmy Fallon opened up about going "bro biking" with his pal Justin Timberlake over the Memorial Day weekend during the Monday, June 5, episode of The Tonight Show.



After taking a weeklong break from his late-night show, Fallon, 42, gave viewers an update on what he did during his time off. He showed off his new beard and mustache before declaring, "This is going to be the summer of stache." He then shared a video of himself and Timberlake, 36, riding a tandem bicycle in the Hamptons.

"I had fun. I hung out with our pal Justin Timberlake," the comedian said. "I love him. His beautiful wife, Jessica Biel, she's doing a show on USA called The Sinner. It's a really good show coming out. So, they're in town so we hung out at my house. I have a tandem bicycle my wife [Nancy Juvonen] got me for ... my birthday. She got me a two-seater bicycle, a bicycle built for two, so that we could cruise around, me and my wife."

Fallon explained that he and Juvonen, 50, never got around to trying out the bike after she gave birth to their children, Winnie, 3, and Frances, 2. "So, every time Justin visits the house, he wants to take out the bike, the tandem bike," Fallon explained. "I have it in my garage for when Justin Timberlake comes. I've never ridden the bike with my wife, maybe one quick time. But he came down so we went bro biking."

The 10-time Grammy winner shared a video from the biking session on his Instagram account over the Memorial Day weekend. The hilarious clip has since garnered more than 2.4 million views.

