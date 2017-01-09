She still can’t shake it off. Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance drama while hosting the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8. See what he had to say in the video above!



As viewers saw earlier in the night, the Saturday Night Live, 42, had to ad lib a few lines when the teleprompter failed during his opening monologue. Later on in the show, he joked that he and the pop diva had spoken on the phone, and that she told him that Dick Clark Productions was behind the mishap.



ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images / Todd Williamson/Getty Images

"I just got off the phone with Mariah Carey and she thinks that Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue,” Fallon quipped to the crowd.

As previously reported, Carey and her team claimed that the company sabotaged the Grammy winner during her Saturday, December 31, set due to a faulty earpiece. Because of the technical error, the Mariah’s World star did not sing as prerecorded vocals for her hits “Emotions” and “We Belong Together” played.



“This is the album version," she admitted before leaving the stage. "It just don't get any better."

Dick Clark Productions denied Carey’s allegations that its staff sabotaged the superstar for ratings. “In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television; however, an initial investigation has indicated that DCP had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance,” the company told Us Weekly in a statement on January 1. “We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry."



On Sunday afternoon, Carey addressed the drama in an audio clip released on Twitter and Instagram. “I haven’t really addressed the situation of what happened on New Year’s Eve and in time, I will,” she says in the nearly two-minute clip. “But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues that chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”



