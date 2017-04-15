Taking a moment to look back. Jimmy Fallon reflected on his fateful 1998 audition for Saturday Night Live, just hours before he hosted the show on April 15.

The Tonight Show host posted a mirror selfie from his dressing room of his lunch, captioning it, "In 1998 hours before I auditioned for Saturday Night Live — I got a cheeseburger and a banana health shake (ice cream, banana and wheat germ — really healthy) from Ellen's Stardust to go. I have it once a year for good luck. They now have my name on the menu. I'm so happy to be home and I hope you enjoy the show."

The comedian, 42, was a cast member on NBC's long-running, late-night hit from 1998-2004 and was famous for breaking character during sketches. He most recently appeared on the show last year, when he and Tina Fey made a surprise appearance during the "Weekend Update" segment that they used to helm. Saturday marks his third time hosting the show.

Joining Fallon on SNL as the musical guest is Harry Styles, who will debut his first solo single, "Sign of the Times."

Fallon was spotted filming a basketball scene with Pete Davidson earlier this week, but it remains to be seen whether he will bust out his Donald Trump impression for the show, as Alec Baldwin pretty much has that covered.



This week's Saturday Night Live will be the first episode in 42 years to air live simultaneously in every time zone across the mainland United States: 11:30 p.m. Eastern, 10:30 p.m. Central, 9:30 p.m. Mountain and 8:30 p.m. Pacific.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!