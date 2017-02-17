Getting a jump on Saturday Night Live's inevitable sketch, Jimmy Fallon took on President Donald Trump's head-scratcher of a press conference that was held at the White House on Thursday, February 16.

Fallon dressed as Trump for The Tonight Show's cold open, kicking off the sketch by warning viewers to "buckle up, cause I'm coming in hot. This is going to be a crazy one. Daddy came to play."

As Us Weekly previously reported, Trump's 77-minute news conference — which was described by CNN's Jake Tapper as "wild" and "unhinged" — featured several bewildering, headline-making remarks.

The Tonight Show/YouTube

Fallon as Trump addressed the assembled press: "First of all you're all fake news. I hate you very much and thank you for being here."

And then he asked for questions and spat out the words "No. Next" before the first question was even uttered. The second question got the same response.

Next, a reporter asked, "Mr. President you've been in office for just four weeks —"

"And yet we've made so much progress," Trump replied. "In fact, if you ask any American, they'll say that I've managed to make the last four weeks feel like four years. Four more weeks! Four more weeks! Four more weeks!"

When he was asked to address his administration's recent missteps, the real estate mogul replied, "Look, it's not my problem. We inherited a mess. It is such a mess not even a giant Roomba could clean it up, which we are working on with Elon Musk. It's top secret. Confidential. And I'm going to leak it in about 15 minutes."

A reporter then took on the subject of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's resignation and asked the president, "What did you know and when did you know it?"



"Look," replied the former reality TV star. "I knew that he knew that I knew but he didn't know that I knew that he knew that I knew that he knew that I knew that he knew, so now you know."

When CNN tried to ask a question, Trump shut down the reporter, calling the outlet "fake news" and revealing that he's come up with a classier name for it: faux news.

He then revealed that he'd made pregnant Beyoncé the new Secretary of Labor to replace Andrew Puzder, who withdrew his nomination on Wednesday, February 15. "Who knows more about going into labor than someone carrying twins?"

Watch the video above to see Trump pull out a Magic 8 Ball to answer a question about whether anyone in his administration is in touch with Russia.

