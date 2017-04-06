What a dynamic duo! Jimmy Fallon and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teamed up for some fun and games at Universal Studios Orlando, and they even brought one man to tears while photobombing unsuspecting fans.

The Tonight Show host, 42, who is promoting his new Race Through New York ride at the theme park, challenged the Fate of the Furious star, 44, to play Race Through Universal Studios, which entailed dressing up as mascot versions of themselves. The stars attempted to score as many fan high-fives (worth one point), hugs (worth three points) and photos (worth five points) as they could in three minutes.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After dashing around the park and interacting with dozens of tourists, the final tally showed Fallon was the winner with 111 points to Johnson’s 103. The comedian took off his mascot head and celebrated as a huge crowd gathered to watch.

“While we have this on, want to go upstairs and photobomb some people?” Fallon asked, to which the WWE star replied, “Umm, what’s that term? Hell, yes!"

The duo proceeded to jump behind theme park visitors while they were having their photos taken at Fallon’s brand-new attraction. In the background, the pair chest bumped, dabbed, twerked and tried on tiny hats, and at one point, they hilariously swapped heads. After the photos, they removed their heads and revealed their real identities to the delight of the tourists.

One visitor got particularly excited when the Baywatch actor’s mascot emerged. “The Rock! My man, my hero since I was, like, 5 years old,” the man said, unaware that the real Johnson was under the cartoon head.

When the former wrestler took off the mask, the man began to cry. “No tears!” Johnson told him, before taking several photos with the guy. The superfan also revealed that he had a giant tattoo of The Rock on his leg.

