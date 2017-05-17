You won’t miss Justin Theroux driving around L.A. now! Jimmy Kimmel pranked his friend by turning his car into a moving billboard — and the TV host had a little help from Jennifer Aniston to pull it off.

"Your wife Jennifer Aniston helped me out. You know that recall notice you got for your car?” Kimmel, 49, asked Theroux during Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, May 16. "There’s nothing wrong with the car. It was not being repaired. There’s nothing wrong with the drive shaft.”

Kimmel explained that he wanted to help Theroux, 45, campaign for an Emmy nomination for his role as Kevin Garvey in HBO’s The Leftovers. “Because I feel like HBO could be doing a better job of promoting this for you, we had some experts adorn your car in a way that is going to bring you a lot of attention,” the comedian said. "Let’s go outside to Hollywood Boulevard.”



The cameras showed Theroux's black Mercedes covered in hilarious decals. The hood was splashed with a shirtless photo of the screenwriter and some messages read “I’d Eat These Leftovers" and "Justin Time for the Emmy Nominations.”

“This is what people will see as you drive around town. We even went so far as to put a hood ornament on the car,” Kimmel said, pointing out the Emmy statuette on the front.

Theroux cracked up and posed with his Mercedes after the show, writing, “Never give @jimmykimmel the keys to your car. #humbledouched #doucheybrag #thanks?”

Emmy nomination voting begins June 12, and the nominees will be announced on July 13. The Emmys will air live from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater on September 17.

