J. K. Rowling attends the premiere of "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them" at London, England in 2016. Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Oh, snap! J.K. Rowling mercilessly clapped back at a Twitter troll who burned the author’s Harry Potter books after she spoke out against President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban.



The 51-year-old author shared screenshots of several messages she received from a former fan and Trump supporter.



“@jk_rowling just burned all my Harry Potter books after being a fan for 17 years. The Phils Stone was one of the first books I EVER read,” the indignant Twitter user wrote. “I’m upset it has to be that way.. You embarrassed me, disgusted me, and I will never read your work again #ThankyouFor17Years”

Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

In response, Rowling likened the 45th POTUS to Harry Potter villain Lord Voldemort. “Guess it’s true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat,” she quipped, “but you still can’t make her think.”



And her clap backs didn’t end there. Another former fan told Rowling that they were going to burn her books and movies because of her opposition to Trump’s immigration policy. “@jk_rowling glad I caught this article on yahoo. I will now burn your books and movies too.”

Again, Rowling offered a sassy comeback. “Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I’ve still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter.”



Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

On Monday, the author posted a Winston Churchill quote amid the backlash she received for criticizing Trump.



"'You have enemies? Good. That means you've stood up for something, sometime in your life.' -- Winston Churchill," she wrote, to which another fan of the ex–Celebrity Apprentice host replied, “Quote very fitting to @realDonaldTrump. He stands up for something very very good and you are his enemy Mrs S--tty Writer.”



*sighs* Well, who knows? If I try harder, I might be reincarnated as a lonely virgin hiding behind a cartoon frog. pic.twitter.com/EbocdxfJ5o — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

It only took minutes for Rowling to think of how to respond to the Twitter user who goes by the name of Frogulus Pepe. “*sighs* Well, who knows?” she wrote. “If I try harder, I might be reincarnated as a lonely virgin hiding behind a cartoon frog.”



Rowling was one of the many celebrities — including Sophia Bush, Mark Zuckerberg and George Takei, among others — who denounced Trump’s immigration ban. As previously reported, the new president, 70, signed an executive order on Friday, January 27, to temporarily stop refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., as well as an indefinite ban on refugees fleeing Syria.



