The celebration continues! Following their joint birthday party in Miami, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez kept the party going with a poolside family affair.



Repost from @arod story! More cake more cake! 😍❤️🍰🎂 cake created by us :) #divinedelicaciescakes A post shared by divinedelicaciescakes (@divinedelicaciescakes) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

In a video posted to Rodriguez’s Instagram story, he and his daughters, Ella, 9, and Natasha, 12, brought Lopez a gold and white birthday cake on Monday, July 24. Lopez’s 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, were also there for the celebration, as seen in a photo posted to Rodriguez’s Instagram account. "Great weekend celebrating with our #families,” the former New York Yankees player wrote on Tuesday, July 25, alongside the shot which featured the group, which including with Lopez and Rodriguez’s mothers. “#3generations.”

The backyard fete was a bit more low-key than their Miami bash on Saturday, July 22. The duo dressed to the nines for the occasion, with Rodriguez in a blue suit and Lopez rocking a sheer black dress with an ab-baring cutout. “Happy birthday to Us!!!” Rodriguez wrote alongside a photo of the couple posing together. “#Leos #305.”

Per Rodriguez’s Instagram story, guests also enjoyed a towering six-tier birthday cake decorated with gold and silver embellishments, and white roses. The pair also kissed and sang along to Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" in a cute video.



And another one! #divinedelicaciescakes @jlo birthday Cake A post shared by divinedelicaciescakes (@divinedelicaciescakes) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

Shortly after the duo began dating, sources told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple was in it for the long haul. “They’ve been talking about the future and, of course marriage has come up,” an insider told Us in April. “They aren’t making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives.”

