Jennifer Lopez was in the hot seat during her appearance on The Late Late Show on Thursday, May 4. Host James Corden grilled the pop superstar about her budding romance with Alex Rodriguez.



When the 38-year-old comedian prodded her about who she’s dating, the Shades of Blue actress, 47, appeared embarrassed and begged, “Please don’t do this to me.”



The Grammy winner finally spilled a little on the baseball hunk, who accompanied Lopez to the Met Gala in NYC earlier this week. “He’s the best. You would love him,” she said. “Honestly, he’s a great guy. He’s fun, he’s awesome.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Corden then quizzed Lopez on who asked who out on the first date. “I actually just tapped him on the shoulder and said hi,” she said of her beau of three months. “It was normal. We went to dinner.”

Finally, the British host asked the question we’ve all been dying to know: “Do you call him A-Rod?” Lopez revealed that she doesn’t use his popular nickname. “No, I call him Alex,” she said.

Corden couldn’t stop laughing and was wiping tears from his eyes. “Oh my god, what’s happening right now? Help me!” Lopez shouted to fellow guests on the late-night show.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Corden and Lopez will team up for his primetime special. The dancer will take part in the “Toddlerography” segment and learn dances moves from a young kid.

