Love has its reasons. Jennifer Lopez opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Marc Anthony on the Friday, March 3, episode of The View, telling the audience that she and Anthony are simply not meant to be. Watch what she said in the clip above!

“Marc and I are good how we are right now,” she said when the show’s hosts asked her whether a reconciliation was in the works. “There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. [And] that has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

Lopez, 47, and Anthony, 48, were married for seven years when they opted to pull the plug on their high-profile marriage in 2011. The musical duo share twins Emme and Max, 9.

Kevin Winter/WireImage

In November, the former spouses made headlines when they shared a quick kiss on the lips onstage at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards at the insistence of the chanting audience. Lopez was on hand to present Anthony with a Person of the Year Award and had only glowing things to say about her ex.

“Marc is a living legend,” she said in Spanish. “He is a magical and pure artist giving away classics that will stay forever. He will always be many things in my life.”

Kevin Winter/WireImage

In December, a source exclusively revealed to Us that the newly single Anthony (who separated from his third wife, Venezuelan model Shannon De Lima, earlier in November) still had feelings for Lopez. The source told Us the Latin singer was “still in love” with his ex-wife and was “trying to get back together with her.”

In January, Lopez was spotted getting cozy with “Fake Love” rapper Drake, which a source told Us was “the real deal.” In early February, however, the pair split after nearly two months of dating, with another source telling Us that it’s over “for now.”

