The more the merrier! Jennifer Lopez revealed in a new interview that she would be open to the idea of spending Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18, with ex husband Marc Anthony and her current boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.



“Maybe,” she told E! News, laughing. “It’s possible. You know, it’s so great everybody gets along so well and, again, we’re so blessed. We have beautiful children, we have love in our life. We’re great.”

Lopez went on to rave about her beau, who shares daughters Ella, 9, and Natasha, 12, with ex wife Cynthia Scurtis. “He’s supportive and loving and awesome,” Lopez told E!’s Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester. "I’m a lucky girl.”

The potential gathering wouldn’t be the first time that Lopez’s past and former loves came together. Rodriguez, 41, recently joined the Shades of Blue actress, 47, in the Dominican Republic where she performed a show with Anthony, 48, who she was married to for seven years prior to their 2011 separation. Later in the night, the trio hit up a night club where fans spotted them smiling and laughing while tearing up the dance floor.

Lopez and Anthony’s 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, have already spent plenty of quality time with Rodriguez’s girls. The couple of more than three months recently had a pool day with the four kids and posted photos to document the fun. “Happy Sunday everybody!!” Lopez wrote on Sunday, June 4. “#sundayfunday.”

It seems Lopez could be a mentor for Rodriguez’s oldest daughter as well. The former New York Yankees player posted a video on Friday, June 9, of Natasha putting on a vocal performance for Lopez. As she finished her song, the two-time Grammy nominee cheered excitedly and pulled her in for a hug.

