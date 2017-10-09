Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Joanna Krupa is single — and might not be ready to mingle. The Real Housewives of Miami alum opened up about her dating life while attending the Cinefashion Film Awards in L.A. on Sunday, October 8.

"Honestly, right now I’m trying to focus on work. I just feel like men in Hollywood are looking a trophy wife," the 38-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly. "It’s really hard to get to know somebody, to get to know you for you. So I think Hollywood is a tough dating city. I think I’m kind of over it for right now and I’m more focused on work to see where that takes me and if prince charming comes along, great. But I just feel like it’s really tough in L.A."

As Us Weekly previously reported, Krupa and her ex-husband, Romain Zago, split in May after less than four years of marriage.

"My ex-husband and I did the LA-Miami thing but I feel like it’s definitely healthier if two people are in one city," she added to Us. "The bicoastal relationship was really tough and I think that really had a lot to do with why we’re not together right now. Traveling from L.A. to Miami and then also traveling out of the country. It would be nice to meet somebody local and just settle here."

Despite the breakup, the pair appear to be amicable. As for whether she would ever reconcile with him? "We’re friends. We talk on a daily basis. But I think when things go wrong I don’t know if there’s a way to go back," she said.

Since the split, Krupa has been linked to entrepreneur Nico Santucci. "We’ve been friends. We met about five months ago. He’s a great person, I adore him, but that’s where were at. We’re friends," she told Us, noting to "never say never" about a relationship blossoming between them.

