Matthew Staver/Bloomberg via Getty

Former Vice President Joe Biden has signed a deal with Flatiron Books to write a memoir about the year his son Beau died of brain cancer, the publisher confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday, April 5.

The currently untitled memoir will "explore one momentous year," during which Beau died at the age of 46 in May 2015, according to the publisher, which described the book as "the story of not just a politician, but of a father, grandfather, friend and husband." Flatiron Books will also publish a book by former second lady Dr. Jill Biden, as well as a second book by the former VP, though further details on those publications have yet to be announced.



KHALID MOHAMMED/AFP/Getty

"We're so deeply honored to be the publisher of these books by vice president and Dr. Biden," Flatiron Books president Bob Miller said in a statement to the AP. "The vice president's book promises to give us all a deeper understanding of recent political history, but it will clearly also be a book about the values that have given the vice president strength in both good times and bad."

Two publishing officials with knowledge of the negotiations for the Bidens' books told the AP that bidding went into at least seven figures. Former president Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, signed book deals with Penguin in February. The Obamas' deal is worth an estimated $60 million, which would mark an all-time record for a book deal.

The Biden family made headlines last month when it was announced that Beau's widow, Hallie Biden, is dating his brother, Hunter Biden. "Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way," the couple said in a statement to Page Six.

Biden, 74, released his first book, Promises to Keep, in 2007, while Dr. Biden, 65, released a picture book, Don't Forget, God Bless Our Troops, in 2012.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!