He's got her back. Former vice president Joe Biden sent Julia Louis-Dreyfus a sweet message after she revealed that she's battling breast cancer.

"We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia," the 74-year-old tweeted, along with a photo of them during their memorable White House Correspondents' Dinner 2014 clip.

Jim Bennett/FilmMagic; FilmMagic

Louis-Dreyfus, 56, replied: "@JoeBiden yes we do. Love back to all of you." (Biden's son Beau died at age 46 of brain cancer in May 2015.)

The Seinfeld alum, of course, plays Selina Meyer in the HBO hit Veep, which is coming to an end after season 7.

We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia. pic.twitter.com/JP0c2wtrJ6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 28, 2017

As previously reported, Louis-Dreyfus announced on Thursday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one," she wrote on social media. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

The star learned of her condition one day after winning an Emmy at the 69th Primetime show on September 17.

"Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time," HBO said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday. "We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!