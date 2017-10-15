Bling, bling, she’s got a ring! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced on Sunday, October 15, that they are engaged.

The happy couple announced their exciting news on Sunday with matching Instagram posts of the Game of Thrones’ actress, 21, showing off her stunning pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

“I said yes,” she wrote on her post, while the DNCE frontman, 28, shared, “She said yes.” The lovebirds tagged each other in the post and Jonas’ father, Kevin Jonas Sr., commented on Turner’s post writing, “We are so happy to welcome you to our family!”



A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the proposal happened today, adding,"They are madly in love. She's young but mature and comes from a small English town, so it's not that out of the ordinary and age doesn't create an issue. They are really good together and his friends and family love her and vice versa, but they aren't rushing to get married."

As previously reported, the actress revealed in July that while she is “very happy” with Jonas, she wasn’t so keen on having their relationship thrust in the spotlight, telling Marie Claire, "You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl.”

Fans began to speculate that the actress and Jonas were dating in 2016 when they were seen together at a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands, before being spotted leaving an NYC hotel in November 2016. The pair confirmed their relationship on Instagram earlier this year when Turner uploaded a photo of the musician smoking a cigar on a boat in Miami.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!