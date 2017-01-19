A photo posted by Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

Nothing but love. Demi Lovato's ex Joe Jonas appears to approve her on-again romance with Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos — the DNCE singer "liked" a pic of the couple that the MMA fighter posted on Instagram on Wednesday, January 18.

Jonas, who costarred with Lovato in the made-for TV Disney movie Camp Rock before they dated in 2010, was one of more than 8000 people who liked the black-and-white photo that shows the "Confident" singer, 24, snuggling up to the Brazilian fighter, who wears a Marilyn Monroe T-shirt.



As Us Weekly previously reported, Lovato and Vasconcelos hooked up last July and reconnected at the end of 2016 after she and UFC fighter Luke Rockhold ended their brief relationship.



The pair, who both train at Jay Glazer's Unbreakable Performance Center in West Hollywood, spent New Year's Eve together and the MMA welterweight posted a festive pic with the "Body Say" singer showing them wearing 2017 glasses and headbands.



A few days later he shared another cute photo with his arm around the Disney alum and captioned it with a heart emoji.



Lovato, who split with longtime boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in June 2016 after almost six years together, just returned from a trip to Kenya as part of her role as ambassador for WE, a charity that works with communities in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The singer shared pics on Instagram that showed her making friends with a baby elephant at a sanctuary and meeting students at a local school.



Kenya!!! A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:52pm PST

Had such an amazing time with these beautiful, intelligent and inspiring girls 💗 thank you @metowe @wemovement 🙏🏼 A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:05pm PST

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:16am PST

