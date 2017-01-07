Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner after a workout on January 6, 2017. Credit: Cousart/JFXimages/WENN.

New year, new old romance. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spent the day together in Los Angeles on Friday, January 6, just days after they made their relationship Instagram official. The pair headed to a workout together early in the afternoon, and could hardly keep their hands off each other as they left the gym. The casual pair later donned some fancy duds for the CAA pre-Golden Globes party at Hollywood hotspot Catch LA Friday night, and the pair didn’t shy away from holding hands.



The Game of Thrones actress, 20, wore an elegant white gown and kept her long blonde hair worn loose around her shoulders, while the DNCE singer, 27, looked dapper in a crisp white dress shirt and black blazer.



On New Year's Day, Turner seemed to confirm the pair’s relationship with a photo of Jonas relaxing on a boat while smoking a cigar. “Miami Daze,” she captioned the image.

The new couple were spotted out on a stroll with Jonas’ younger brother Nick during their quick end-of-year getaway, and were also together in New York City for Jonas’ DNCE concert on New Year's Eve.



The pair first caused fans to speculate about a possible romance last fall, when they were seen cozying up at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands, and then were spotted leaving an NYC hotel together on November 23, just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. “Joe really likes her,” an insider told Us at the time.



“Joe likes it that Sophie is super independent,” another source told Us. “She will buy him drinks. He totally digs it!”



