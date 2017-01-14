Joe Manganiello celebrates his 40th birthday with Sofia Vergara. Credit: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Welcome to Joechella! Joe Manganiello celebrated his 40th birthday with his wife, Sofía Vergara, and friends at a Coachella-themed party on Friday, January 13.

The Justice League actor rang in the big 4-0 at the W Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles, where the tribute band Steel Panther performed covers of '80s rock hits by Bon Jovi, Metallica and more. The birthday boy celebrated with Vergara's Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, as well as singer Fergie, Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reubens and former NBA pro Dennis Rodman.

Vergara, 44, shared a picture with her husband (who rocked a vintage Guns N' Roses T-shirt) on Instagram, writing, "Ready to partyyyyyy #joe's40," alongside several guitar emojis.

At one point during the party, Manganiello, who officially turned 40 on December 28, joined Steel Panther on stage and sang along to Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" and The Kinks' "You Really Got Me." Manganiello and Vergara, who wed in November 2015, both documented some of the fun-filled performances on their respective Instagram accounts.



The Modern Family star also shared a picture of the Magic Mike actor's Van Halen-inspired birthday cake, which was in the shape of a red electric guitar.

🎸 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:28am PST

My awesome Van Halen cake!!! #JOECHELLA 🎸 A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:00am PST

"Thanks to everyone that made it out tonight!" Manganiello later wrote on Instagram. "And thank you @djhapa & @steelpantherkicksass for bringing down the house!!! #JOECHELLA 40 @whollywoodhotel."



The party just stared and Im already missing a tooth🎉🎉🎉🎸🎸 #joechella A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

@bui0728 ❤️ A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:42am PST

had so much fun last night with @sofiavergara at @joemanganiello's bday #joechella A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:01am PST

Happy Birthday Joe! #Joechella A photo posted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:55pm PST

#joechella 🎸🎸 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:56pm PST

"Girl You Really Got Me" @steelpantherkicksass #JOECHELLA #whollywood A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:04am PST

Goodnight Los Angeles!!! #JOECHELLA #whollywood A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:21am PST

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!