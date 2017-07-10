¡Feliz Cumpleaños, Sofia! Magic Mike XXL hunk Joe Manganiello celebrated his wife Sofia Vergara’s 45th birthday with an adorable Instagram snap on Monday, July 10.

In the sweet pic, the Modern Family star looks beautiful dressed in a white robe while playfully posed in front of clear blue water.

"¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor! Eres mi vida,” Manganiello, 40, wrote to his wife in Spanish, her native language. When translated to English, the caption reads, “Happy birthday my love! You are my life.”

The couple began dating in 2014 and got engaged six months later on Christmas Day. They tied the knot in November 2015.

In a March 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan U.K., Manganiello gushed about his marriage to Vergara and revealed the sweet gift he gave her for their first wedding anniversary: “Sofia and I have always put each other's well-being first, and that's how I knew she was the one. I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary. It was about how we met — as well as our courting — and was about 40 pages long.”



Manganiello went on to say: ”I love my wife a lot. The best advice I've been given about women came from a good friend. He said, 'Would you rather be right or happy?' I go for happy every time."

