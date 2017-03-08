Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Best husband ever? Joe Manganiello just put others to shame by revealing what he gave his wife, Sofia Vergara, on their first wedding anniversary.

"Sofia and I have always put each other's well-being first, and that's how I knew she was the one," the True Blood alum, 40, told Cosmopolitan U.K. in an interview published on Tuesday, March 7. "I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary. It was about how we met — as well as our courting — and was about 40 pages long."

Manganiello and the Modern Family actress, 44, began dating in 2014 after her split from boyfriend Nick Loeb. "I was on a press tour when I found out Sofia was single," the Magic Mike hunk explained to the mag. "My friend is an editor, and told me she was about to make the announcement. I got her number from [her costar] Jesse Tyler Ferguson, then flew to New Orleans to take her on a date."

And the rest, as they say, is history. Manganiello and Vergara got engaged six months later on Christmas Day and tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015.

Last year, Vergara, who was named the highest-paid TV actress on Forbes' 2016 list, gushed over her beau on their second wedding anniversary. "2yrs. Te Amo," she captioned an Instagram photo of them at the time. "Don't ever change."

Manganiello did the same while speaking with Cosmo U.K. "I love my wife a lot," he said. "The best advice I've been given about women came from a good friend. He said, 'Would you rather be right or happy?' I go for happy every time."

