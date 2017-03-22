His hidden talent! Joe Manganiello nailed impressions of Pee-wee Herman, Kermit the Frog, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more famous figures during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 21.



Before the 40-year-old Magic Mike XXL star revealed his knack for impersonations, he was discussing his experience working with Paul Reubens (a.k.a. Pee-wee Herman) on his recent movie, Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.

The unlikely duo first met at an HBO Emmys party. “I ran over to him, told him I was the biggest fan in the world,” Manganiello said. “Then I asked him to go see Tim Burton’s art exhibit at the L.A. County Museum of Art.” The two actors exchanged numbers to coordinate their museum meetup.



Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

They ended up touring the exhibit together, and afterward, Reubens invited Manganiello over to his house. The pair became friends and worked together on the Netflix comedy.

The True Blood alum, who is married to Sofía Vergara, showed Fallon his impersonations of Herman and his iconic laugh, and the SNL alum was quite impressed. When the comedian asked if he does other impressions, Manganiello humbly replied, “I’ve been known to from time to time.”



He went on to perfectly mimic the late comedian Rodney Dangerfield, Kermit and the Terminator actor. “Close your eyes,” he instructed the audience before introducing himself as the famous green Muppet.

Watch his spot-on impressions in the video above!

