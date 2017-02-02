Jessica Simpson and Joe Simpson attend the "Tom Everhart "Raw" Exhibition of His Schulz-influenced Paintings For The First Time In Black And White At Mouche Gallery on February 27, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Amy Graves/WireImage

Staying strong. Joe Simpson has started radiation treatments for prostate cancer and is keeping his head held high throughout the entire process, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Joe just started radiation. He feels fine, he’s getting through it and still working. It’s all scheduled once a week. He’s super optimistic,” the insider tells Us of the 58-year-old. “Doctors are hopeful that this will take care of it and be the last step, and he will hopefully then be in remission and cancer-free. Joe just says he feels like it’s like going to get a checkup.”



Work has also been a great distraction for the talent manager turned photographer. “He’s just working and hanging with his kids. He’s not slowing down at all. He’s actually been doing some bigger campaigns and shoots. He wants to keep his mind off of it,” the insider says of Jessica and Ashlee Simpson’s father. “His work helps it.”



Since the Texas native’s health battle began, he has grown closer to his famous children — especially his eldest daughter, Jessica. Joe and the fashion designer, 36, had previously drifted apart following his 2013 divorce from Jessica and Ashlee’s mom, Tina Simpson, after 34 years of marriage.



“This had made their relationship stronger. She’s been awesome. Jessica was the one he wasn’t as close with, and this made them so close,” the source continues. “They’re all closer because of what he’s going through.”



As Us Weekly previously reported, Joe was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year. He underwent surgery for the disease in September. “The surgery went well,” one insider told Us at the time, adding that his kids had been “super supportive.”



Back in November, the former “dadager” acknowledged his cancer diagnosis via Instagram. He posted a bright red image featuring the following message: “Cancer … The dream killer.”



