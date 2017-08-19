Honeymoon gone wrong. A lawsuit has been filed against Hollywood producer Joel Silver for the drowning of his assistant, Carmel Musgrove, who was found dead while celebrating Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s honeymoon in 2015.

According to the papers obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Silver’s company, Silver Pictures, flew the 28-year-old out to the Four Seasons Hotel in Bora Bora along with others on a chartered Gulfstream to celebrate the marriage of Aniston and Theroux.

On August 18, 2015, Musgrove reportedly went on a fishing trip and then had dinner with Silver’s family, where alcohol was supplied.

The lawsuit — which was filed on Friday, August 18, in L.A. County Superior Court — claims that after dinner, Musgrove went to the bungalow of Silver’s personal chef, Martin Herold, and indulged in cocaine and marijuana before retreating back to her room around 11 p.m. She reportedly sent a message to Herold that said “Xxx” around midnight and asked hotel staff for matches. The staff member who supplied the matches was allegedly the last person to see her alive.

After more than a day of searching, her nude body was found floating in a lagoon just 500 yards away from her bungalow.

The suit questions how an email managed to be sent from her account at 7:04 a.m., if she had died during a midnight swim. It also states that Musgrove’s death was due in part to alcohol, cocaine, work fatigue, heat stroke and swimming in choppy waters.

After Musgrove’s death, Silver’s publicist released a statement that said, “Joel Silver, his family and his staff are devastated by the passing of Carmel Musgrove. Carmel was a dear friend and respected colleague with a very bright future ahead of her. They will all miss her dearly.”

The honeymoon festivities, which were attended by Courteney Cox, Chelsea Handler and Jason Bateman, occurred just one day after Aniston and Theroux tied the knot at their Bel Air mansion. Us Weekly exclusively reported the surprise August 2015 wedding, where other guests included Lisa Kudrow, Howard Stern and Ellen DeGeneres.



SIlver’s company, Silver Pictures, and Herold are also being sued over Musgrove’s death. Silver produced The Matrix, V for Vendetta, and Lethal Weapon, among many other movies.

