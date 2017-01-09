In loving memory. Joely Fisher opened up about her decision to attend the 2017 Golden Globe Awards to celebrate the lives of her late half sister Carrie Fisher and Carrie's mom, Debbie Reynolds, who died within one day of each other last month.

"[The Golden Globes] are honoring the best performances of the year, and the best in life," the ’Til Death alum, 49, told Entertainment Tonight at the HBO afterparty at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 8. "I'm proud, and sad, and feeling the same sort of chasm on the planet that everybody else is."



"I decided to make it out of my house today to [honor] my girls," Joely continued. "I'm gonna go celebrate the ladies. ... I think we're all super proud."



During the star-studded awards ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association paid tribute to the mother-daughter duo with an emotional montage that compiled clips from several of their beloved films, in addition to footage from home movies and public appearances. As previously reported, Reynolds died of a stroke at the age of 84 on December 28, one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie. (Carrie, Joely and Tricia Fisher shared dad Eddie Fisher.)

Meryl Streep also honored the late Star Wars actress as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille award on Sunday night. At the end of her fiery anti–Donald Trump speech, the Hollywood icon, 67, said, "As my dear friend, the dear departed Princess Leia, said to me once, 'Take your broken heart and make it into art.'"



Joely told ET she was touched by Streep's tribute, saying, "That's an incredible line. That's an incredible thought. I hope that we're all able to do that."

Todd Fisher, Carrie's brother and Reynolds' son, also shared his gratitude for the In Memoriam montage, writing on Twitter: "Thank you @goldenglobes for taking a moment and honoring my girls."

Thank you @goldenglobes for taking a moment and honoring my girls. pic.twitter.com/25TnOwzFF7 — Todd Fisher (@tafish) January 9, 2017

