Joey Boots attends the New York Premiere of The Film Arcade and Cold Iron Pictures' "Don't Think Twice" in 2016. Credit: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Howard Stern’s “Wack Packer” radio costar Joey Boots’ cause of death has been revealed. The New York Medical Examiner’s Office told Us Weekly on Monday, March 13, that “Joseph Bassolino was found at his apartment on December 23. The death was determined to be an acute heroin intoxication” and that “the cause of death was ruled as accidental.”



As previously reported, Boots was 49 years old.

The radio personality, who openly discussed his battle with cocaine and crack addiction on the radio show, was found slumped over a chair in his apartment in the Bronx by colleague "High Pitch" Erik Bleaman.

TMZ reported at the time that Boots was pronounced dead upon arrival when police responded to a call at his apartment building at 9:45 p.m. Bleaman went to Boots’ apartment after he didn’t show up for work. After he failed to open the door, the fellow “Wack Packer” asked the building manager to do a wellness check. Bleaman wrote on Facebook that he found his friend "sitting in a chair, cold to the touch and with no pulse.”

Stern took to social media to mourn the loss of Boots, tweeting on December 24, "Tribute to the one and only Joey B in the new year. He will be missed. #BabaooeyHowardSternpenis."



