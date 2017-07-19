Fighting words! After Donald Trump tweeted to let Obamacare fail, John Legend didn’t mince words on social media.

“As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!” the president tweeted on Tuesday, July 18.



The singer, 38, responded: “Your president wants more people to die so he can embarrass Obama.”

The latest plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act failed on Monday, July 17, in the Senate after a lack of Republican support.



Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, has also been critical of the former Celebrity Apprentice host on social media since he was elected. The cookbook author, 31, recently called out Trump on Twitter in June, blasting the POTUS as someone who’s “71 f--king years old” that needs to “Grow. The f--k. Up.”



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The “All of You” singer went on the record to criticize Trump at the Time 100 Gala in April. “I think he’s a terrible president,” he told reporters at the time. “He’s manifestly unqualified, not curious, not good at legislating or doing anything that his job requires.”



