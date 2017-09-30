Celebrities including John Legend, Chris Evans and Lin-Manuel Miranda are slamming Donald Trump after he criticized San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz for “poor leadership” after the Puerto Rican politician said she was upset and frustrated at how the government has handled hurricane relief efforts.

Elaine Duke, who is the acting head of Homeland Security, said on Thursday, September 28, that she was “very satisfied” with the government’s response to helping Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria, saying,“I know it is really a good news story in terms of our ability to reach people and the limited number of deaths that have taken place in such a devastating hurricane.”

That statement infuriated the mayor of San Juan and prompted her to respond to what she called “an irresponsible statement” saying, “This is, dammit, this is not ‘a good news story.’ This is a ‘people are dying’ story. This is a ‘life or death’ story. This is ‘there’s a truckload of stuff that cannot be taken to people’ story. This is a story of a devastation that continues to worsen.”

Trump responded to Mayor Cruz’s statements on Saturday, September 30, by tweeting, “The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. … Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They.......want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort.”

His words sparked outrage among politicians, celebrities and others, who took to social media on Saturday to respond to the former reality star’s comments.

Captain America star Evans responded to Trump’s comments by writing a list, “A Trump Thread In A Time Of Crisis: -Narcissistic, -Defensive, -Insulting, -Multiple references to himself in the third person” with checkmark emojis next to each category.

A Trump Thread In A Time Of Crisis:

-Narcissistic ✔️

-Defensive✔️

-Insulting✔️

-Multiple references to himself in the third person. ✔️✔️ https://t.co/eR4V0FBhJe — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2017

Singer Legend tweeted, “Trump continues to dominate the shittiest president ever competition” while Lady Gaga wrote, “I this it's clear where the 'poor leadership' lies @realDonaldTrump Puerto Rico is part of the United States. This is our responsibility.”

Trump continues to dominate the shittiest president ever competition https://t.co/mUOiLfpfLT — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 30, 2017

I this it's clear where the 'poor leadership' lies @realDonaldTrump Puerto Rico is part of the United States. This is our responsibility. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017

Cher also shared her sentiments, writing, “Trump attacks San Juan mayor. HES NEVER KNOWN HUNGER, THIRST, DIRT, NO PHONE, OR WATCH A SICK CHILD DIE 4 LACK Of MEDS.”

Trump attacks San Juan mayor.HES NEVER KNOWN HUNGER,THIRST,DIRT,NO PHONE, OR WATCH A SICK CHILD DIE 4 LACK Of MEDS. https://t.co/QXCFhjLYL0 — Cher (@cher) September 30, 2017

Miranda, who is of Puerto Rican descent, expressed his disgust: “You’re going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump. No long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path.” The Hamilton creator also defended Cruz: “She has been working 24/7. You have been GOLFING. You’re going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took.”

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.

No long lines for you.

Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."

They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Mia Farrow tweeted, “The President is attacking people who are without drinkable water, food, power Trump is unfit to lead.”

The President is attacking people who are without drinkable water, food, power

Trump is unfit to lead https://t.co/eeXYtXaFud — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 30, 2017

As previously reported, Puerto Rico has been crippled after hurricanes Irma and Maria ripped through the island. Maria was a Category 4 storm that caused severe flooding, damaged buildings and left the U.S. territory with no power. At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and at least three hospitals are without much-needed supplies and running water. The damage is estimated to be in the billions of dollars and it could take several months to reconnect power and essential services to the island. The devastation to Puerto Rico has prompted many celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and Stephen Colbert, to donate money to help relief efforts.

Trump has since tweeted that he will be visiting Puerto Rico on Tuesday, October 2, with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

Cruz appeared to respond to Trump's comments on Saturday when she tweeted in both English and Spanish, "The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else."

