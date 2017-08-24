Mike Marsland/WireImage

He’s still on the search for everything. John Mayer boldly tried to score a date using Instagram on Wednesday, August 23.

When famed music producer David Foster shared a photo of his daughter Erin to celebrate her 35th birthday, the “Who Says” singer, 39, was quick to express his interest in the Barely Famous reality star.

🎼one of the loves of my life and my fav daughter on this day!!! Happy bday @erinfoster #iloveyou A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

“Can you put a good word in for me?” the “Something Like Olivia” songster wrote in the comments. Although neither Foster family member has responded to Mayer’s inquiry, the very direct request may indicate that the Grammy winner is finally ready to move on from ex Katy Perry — the former flames dated on and off from 2012 to 2014.

Mayer recently confessed that Perry, 39, inspired “Still Feel Like Your Man,” a hit track off of his new album The Search for Everything. “Who else would I be thinking about?” the “Queen of California” crooner told The New York Times in March. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

The “Swish Swish” songstress made headlines in June after ranking her famous ex-boyfriends according to who’s best in bed. Although Mayer reigned supreme, he didn’t make anything of it. “I don’t have a cool-enough thought for you,” he told Rolling Stone later that month when asked to comment on the list. “I’ve hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I’m having the time of my life. I’m 39 — I remember 32. I don’t wanna do it again.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!