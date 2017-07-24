Amazing hike with Dad @SenJohnMcCain this morning. Thank you all for your best wishes! pic.twitter.com/P9RR2v91HB

Amidst his battle with brain cancer, John McCain spent quality time outdoors with his daughter Meghan McCain over the weekend.



“Amazing hike with Dad @SenJohnMcCain this morning. Thank you all for your best wishes!” the 32-year-old Fox News host tweeted, along with a photo of herself and her father sitting on a bench overlooking a mountain.



The senator, 80, also shared another hiking photo on July 23, sitting on a rock in the water. “Enjoying Zebra Falls in beautiful Oak Creek, #Arizona today with my friend Joe Harper,” he wrote.

As previously reported, the Republican politician revealed on July 19 that he was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor after having eye surgery.

“On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix," the statement from his family and the Mayo Clinic read. “Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.”

According to the statement, the former presidential candidate and father of seven is doing “amazingly well” as he and his family review further treatment options that “may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.” He is taking a hiatus from the Senate during his recovery.

