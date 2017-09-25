John McCain on Cancer Diagnosis: 'It's a Very Poor Prognosis'

John McCain opened up about his cancer diagnosis during a sit-down interview with 60 Minutes, which aired on CBS on Sunday, September 24.

As previously reported, McCain, 81, was diagnosed with cancer during the summer. "Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix," a statement from his family and the Mayo Clinic read on July 14. "Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot."

The Arizona senator underwent surgery in July for the brain tumor and has completed his first round of chemotherapy treatment. He told CBS that he asked doctors to "tell it to me straight" when they updated him on his condition.

"As you know, doctors are interesting," he said on 60 Minutes. "Some say 3 percent, some say 14 percent. You know it’s — it's a very poor prognosis. So I just said, 'I understand. Now we're going to do what we can, get the best doctors we can find and do the best we can, and at the same time celebrate with gratitude a life well lived.'"

McCain also opened up about his former Senate colleague Edward M. Kennedy, who died from the same type of cancer in 2009.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

"[I have] feelings sometimes of fear of what happens," he said, noting that he "had a great life."

He added: "It's not that you're leaving, it's that you — that you stayed."

