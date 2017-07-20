John McCain’s Wife Cindy Speaks Out After His Brain Cancer Diagnosis

John McCain’s wife, Cindy McCain, and dozens of others spoke out in support of the Arizona senator following the news of his brain cancer diagnosis.

Cindy, 63, shared a heartfelt post about her husband on Instagram on Wednesday, July 19. “Thank all of you for the wonderful thoughts. @senjohnmccain is doing well,” she captioned a throwback photo from their wedding day in 1980. "We as a family will face the next hurdle together. One thing I do know is he is the toughest person I know. He is my hero and I love him with all my heart.”

The former presidential candidate, 80, received messages from many fellow politicians. President Donald Trump sent well wishes to McCain and his family. “Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “Get well soon.” (Trump, 71, and McCain have previously feuded.)



Vice President Mike Pence also said that McCain is in his thoughts and prayers. “Karen & I are praying for @SenJohnMcCain. Cancer picked on the wrong guy,” he tweeted. "John McCain is a fighter & he’ll win this fight too. God bless!”

Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton both said they’re hoping that the U.S. Navy veteran will make a full recovery. Obama, 55, tweeted on Wednesday, “John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known. Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John.” Clinton, 70, wrote. “As he’s shown his entire life, don’t bet against John McCain. Best wishes to him for a swift recovery.”

As previously reported, McCain’s family released a statement on Wednesday announcing his cancer battle. “On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix,” the statement read. “Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.”

The statement said that the politician is recovering from surgery “amazingly well,” and he may review further treatment options that “may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.”

McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain released a statement on Twitter Wednesday calling her dad “my strength, my example, my refuse, my confidante, my teacher, my rock, my hero.” She wrote, “My love for my father is boundless, and like any daughter I cannot and do not wish to be in a world without him. I have faith that those days remain far away.”

See more well wishes for the senator below:

Thoughts and prayers with Senator John McCain, Mrs. McCain and family. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) July 20, 2017

John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 20, 2017

John and I have been friends for 40 years. He's gotten through so much difficulty with so much grace. He is strong - and he will beat this. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 20, 2017

John McCain is one tough fighter - we know he'll face this diagnosis with courage and strength. Our family... https://t.co/XXTUltNGey — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) July 20, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain has always been a warrior. It's who he is. All of us, not as Republicans or Democrats, but as Americans, are behind him. pic.twitter.com/B6iDpPultM — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) July 20, 2017

Just spoke to @SenJohnMcCain. Tough diagnosis, but even tougher man. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 20, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain is a hero, a patriot and a fighter. I am privileged to call him a friend. Paul & I pray for his recovery and his family. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 20, 2017

Just 2 weeks ago, @SenJohnMcCain & I were trekking thru Pakistan & Afghanistan. Trust me, John's in fighting shape & we're rooting for him. pic.twitter.com/82dSJFi58M — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 20, 2017

Thinking about a hero, my Chairman, my friend John McCain. Stay strong! — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) July 20, 2017

John McCain is a hero, one of the most respected senators and a friend. The hopes and prayers of the nation are with him and his family. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 20, 2017

Prayers are w/ @SenJohnMcCain, a true hero. Few have given so much or served with such courage and grace. Cancer doesn’t stand a chance. pic.twitter.com/iGrm2WEpXX — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) July 20, 2017

Not a fan of John McCain's politics; huge fan of his integrity, bravery, and sense of humor. Get better, Senator. Get better. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 20, 2017

Godspeed, @SenJohnMcCain. A hero. A fighter. A friend. Israel is with you. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 20, 2017

