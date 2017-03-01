Still bitter after the breakup? John Mellencamp said in a new interview that his ex-girlfriend Meg Ryan is not his biggest fan. Hear what he had to say in the video above!

Chatting with Howard Stern for the Wednesday, March 1, episode of the shock jock’s SiriusXM radio show, the 65-year-old singer revealed that Ryan, 55, isn’t interested in a friendship even though more than two years have passed since the pair called it quits.

“Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death,” Mellencamp lamented.

Asked to elaborate on why Ryan would “hate” being in a relationship with Mellencamp, the rock star explained, “I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

When Stern suggested that Mellencamp call Ryan to make amends, the “Jack & Diane” crooner said that he has already made an unsuccessful attempt. “I’ve done that. She just doesn’t want anything to do with me,” he told the DJ. “And I can’t blame her.”

He added: “I was married to [ex-wife] Elaine [Irwin] for 20 years. Elaine and I are still good friends. … Other than Elaine, of all the girls, [Meg] was fantastic.”

As previously reported, the You’ve Got Mail actress and Mellencamp decided to pull the plug on their relationship in August 2014 after three years of dating.



"The distance got to be too much," a source close to the former couple told Us at the time. Mellencamp resides on a farm in Indiana while Ryan lives in New York.

Though he and Ryan may not be on speaking terms, Mellencamp mentioned that he and ex Christie Brinkley are still tight even though they broke up in August 2016 after one year together.

“We’re still friends,” the Grammy winner told Stern. “… Her and I still talk.”

Before his relationships with Brinkley, Ryan and Irwin, Mellencamp was married to Victoria Granucci from 1981 until 1989 and Priscilla Mellencamp from 1970 until 1981. Ryan was previously married to Dennis Quaid. They divorced in 2001.

