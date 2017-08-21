Have mercy! John Stamos celebrated turning 54 in his birthday suit, sharing a completely naked photo of himself in the shower on Saturday, August 19.



“#54 and clean. Thanks for the birthday wishes!” the Fuller House star wrote in a Instagram post of himself flashing his bare butt.

His caption could also be referring to his sobriety. As previously reported, Stamos, 54, checked himself into rehab after getting a DUI in June 2015. "I had such goodwill behind me," he said during a September 2015 appearance on the Today show of his decision to seek treatment. "I really felt a lot of people were like, 'Hey, John, go get healthy. We love you.' It was time. I'm glad I did it."



“I feel better than I've felt in a decade," the Scream Queens hunk added of his post-rehab life. "I feel better than I've felt in a decade. I feel very, very good."



The actor also celebrated his birthday with some of his Fuller House castmates, including Lori Laughlin and Dave Coulier. The costars attended an outdoor screening of Cinespia's screening of Some Like It Hot in Hollywood on Saturday, August 19, and posed for a photo together.



Laughlin, who played his wife on Full House, also shared a birthday tribute on social media. The 53-year-old actress posted an Instagram video of herself and Stamos reciting a funny line from Step Brothers and captioned it: “Happy Birthday to this ageless vampire! Thank you for all the years of love, laughter and fun!”



