Johnny Depp is under fire after making controversial comments about assassinating President Donald Trump during an appearance in Glastonbury, England on Thursday, June 22.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 54, was introducing his 2004 film The Libertine at a drive-in movie theater when he started talking about the POTUS. “I think he needs help, and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go,” Depp told the crowd.

“It is just a question — I’m not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it,” he continued. “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

Depp was referring to Abraham Lincoln’s death after he was shot by John Wilkes Booth in 1865. The actor's remarks drew a mixed response from the crowd with some cheers and a few boos.

“I want to qualify, I am not an actor,” the Black Mass star said. ”I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”

Secret Service staff assistant Shawn Holtzclaw told CNN that the agency is aware of Depp’s comments.

The actor faced major backlash on social media for making the comments just days after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot at a baseball field in Virginia. “While #SteveScalise is in critical condition, you ‘joke’ about assassination of the President of the United States?” one tweeter wrote. Another added, “Johnny Depp I was a HUGE fan…but calling for the assassination of Pres Trump makes me want to boycott your movies!”



