Johnny Galecki returned to what was left of his vacation home following a massive fire on Thursday, June 29. The Big Bang Theory actor thanked firefighters for their service and posted a photo of the destruction via Instagram.

"Thank you to the brothers and sisters of @calfire It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe," he captioned a pic of himself hugging one of the responders. "Thanks also to the many of you who have reached out in support. It is far from lost on us here. #muchlove #movingforwardstronger."

Mike Coppola/WireImage

As previously reported, Galecki's ranch in San Luis Obispo, which is located between L.A. and San Francisco, burned down on Monday. The Roseanne alum was not on the property at the time and was unharmed.

Thank you to the brothers and sisters of @calfire It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe. Thanks also to the many of you who have reached out in support. It is far from lost on us here. #muchlove #movingforwardstronger A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Galecki previously acknowledged CalFire and the Sheriff's Office in a statement to TMZ. "My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile," the statement read.

"It’s never the structures that create a community — it’s the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild," he continued. "We’ve done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger. Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff’s Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt."

According to KSBY, nearly 250 people were evacuated due to the wildfire. As of Tuesday, only residents were allowed back into the area.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!