JoJo Fletcher never anticipated the fame — or the perks that come with it — for her life after The Bachelorette. The season 12 reality star, who is engaged to Jordan Rodgers, sat down with Us Weekly Video and revealed she’s “thankful” for everything that’s happened.

“I still wonder how this happened because I was such a fan of the show and I remember thinking, ‘How cool would it be to go on that show?’ … And to just see how my entire life has transpired … it’s crazy and it’s fun and I’m very thankful,” Fletcher, who has partnered with Orbit White gum, told Us.

The 26-year-old is also proud of her relationship with Rodgers, considering Bachelor viewers are usually skeptical of reality TV romance.

Matt Klitscher/ABC via Getty Images

“It’s nice that it’s been a year since I met him and we have the best relationship to date,” she gushed of the former football player. “We always knew it was going to work out and I think most people were like, 'It’s not going to work,’ so it’s pretty nice [to be able to prove people wrong].”

Watch the video above to learn a few things you wouldn’t expect about Rodgers and more!

