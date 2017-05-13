One year down! JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers celebrated their first anniversary on Friday, May 12, and commemorated the special day with a pair of Instagram tributes.

"One year with you @jrodgers11," the Bachelorette alum, 26, captioned a video montage of some of the couple's sweetest moments, including a photo from the night they met on the ABC reality series. "I love this crazy, beautiful, ridiculous life we have together ;)."

The sports commentator, 28, also took to social media, sharing a stunning photo of himself hugging his bride-to-be while watching the sunset on the beach. "One year ago today, and even more my best friend every single day #1yearanniversary," he gushed.



As fans know, Fletcher and Rodgers got engaged on the season 12 finale of The Bachelorette last year. They've since moved in together in her hometown of Dallas.



Last month, the couple traveled to Fiji for a romantic getaway to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their first meeting. They both documented the trip on social media, sharing a series of beachside snapshots. "Can't beat the view, oh and the sky looks unbelievable too #shecute," the former NFL star captioned one shot with the reality star.

