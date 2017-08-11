JoJo Fletcher can relate to Rachel Lindsay. The Bachelorette alums both faced criticism from viewers for the men they chose on the season 12 and 13 finales, respectively.

"At the end of the day, we don't know how Rachel is feeling. We don't know her relationship," Fletcher, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Sole Society Toast Friends and Fall Fashion event in Hollywood on Thursday, August 10. "When I was the Bachelorette, a lot of people probably had questions about the person I chose, but you know, I'm happy for her and they seem super into each other, super in love."

Still, the Dallas native, who is engaged to Jordan Rodgers, admitted that she too was surprised by Lindsay's decision to choose Bryan Abasolo over fan favorite Peter Kraus. "It definitely was kind of a curveball for people," she said.

Like many viewers, Fletcher already has Kraus, 31, in mind to star on the next season of The Bachelor. "I think people really, really liked how he handled himself [after the breakup], so I wouldn't be surprised if it was him," she told Us.

Turning over to her own engagement, the real estate developer opened up about wedding planning. "This last year has been a really good year. I think we did the right thing in taking our time and enjoying our relationship, but I have started getting the wedding bug a bit, so it's definitely more on my mind now more so than before," she told Us, quipping that she has been planning her Pinterest board "for 10 years now."

For the time being, Fletcher and Rodgers, 28, are enjoying life in Dallas, where they go on several sushi dates each week. "He does little things day to day," she gushed of the sports broadcaster. "He always treats me so well. He leaves sweet little notes. ... We do fun things. He's a gentleman."

The couple hit the gym together, too. "I will go to boxing [classes] with him, he'll go to pilates with me," Fletcher told Us. "He's about trying everything, so he definitely encourages me to want to work out more."

