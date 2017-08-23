Jon and Kate Gosselin Get in Custody Dispute at Orthodontist Office

Exes Jon and Kate Gosselin got into a heated argument over custody of one of their 13-year-old daughters on Tuesday, August 22, police confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 stars, who divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage, share eight children: twins Mady and Cara, 16, and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel, 13.

The former couple was arguing at an orthodontist office in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, which prompted Jon to call the police, a spokesperson for the Wyomissing Police Department told Entertainment Tonight. "The call came in at 1:10 this afternoon for a verbal domestic argument ... over the custody of one of their 13-year-old daughters," the spokesperson said. "No one was arrested and the daughter did go home with the father after she expressed that was her desire to do.”

The spokesperson said the dispute was due to conflicting versions of the custody agreement. “There was a fairly lengthy argument as far as both parents had conflicting versions of a child custody agreement," the spokesperson continued. "Basically, both stated something different and we referred the matter over to our county district attorney. The district attorney then reviewed it and ... the district attorney's words were that the order was sufficiently vague to interpret who was supposed to actually have custody today. Both parents read their version of the order and thought they should have had custody of the child today. So, we referred them back to the court system to try and get clarification from the court system on who's supposed to have the child on certain days.”

Police told ET that Kate was escorted out of the building after the incident. Then, Jon called the police a second time from the orthodontist office and claimed he was being threatened with legal action by Kate’s attorney, according to the police. When law enforcement returned, the Gosselin family was gone and no further action was taken, police told ET.

The pair have had a contentious relationship since they split eight years ago. Jon has shared physical custody of the kids, while Kate has full legal custody. However, Jon claimed last year that he struggles to spend time with his children, despite being entitled to weekly dinners and overnight stays every weekend. He alleges that Kate controls the visits and will not allow more than four children at a time to be with him.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!